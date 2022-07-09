Shawn Mendes postpones 'Wonder' tour to focus on mental health: 'Take some time to heal'
Shawn Mendes is postponing his "Wonder" world tour for three weeks to focus on mental health, the singer announced on Instagram and Twitter Friday.
