The RAF has sent four Typhoons and two F-35Bs to Finland and Sweden for joint training exercises.Full Article
British fighter jets in 'high-end warfighting training' with Finland and Sweden
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
RAF fighter jets deploy to Sweden and Finland training exercises
Six fighters, including two of the latest F-35s, fly to the prospective Nato members for joint exercises.
BBC News
Royal Air Force sends fighter jets to Finland and Sweden for joint training
The RAF has deployed fighter jets to Finland and Sweden, countries which recently applied to join Nato, for joint training..
Belfast Telegraph