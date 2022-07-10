Telangana schools, colleges to remain shut for next 3 days due to heavy rain
Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced that the schools and college will remain closed for next three days.Full Article
Met centre said heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem..
