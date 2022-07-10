Novak Djokovic defeats Nick Kyrgios for fourth consecutive Wimbledon title
In winning his seventh career Wimbledon crown and 21st Grand Slam title, Djokovic extended his winning streak at the All England Club to 28 matches.
Novak Djokovic wins fourth successive Wimbledon singles title to take SW19 triumphs tally to one short of Roger Federer’s record..
Djokovic used his steady brilliance to beat the ace-delivering, trick-shot-hitting Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3)