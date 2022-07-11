Japan's ruling party wins election after Abe assassination
Published
The ruling coalition secured a majority in the upper house, three days after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot and killed during an election campaign event.Full Article
Published
The ruling coalition secured a majority in the upper house, three days after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot and killed during an election campaign event.Full Article
Japan is reeling from the assassination of its longest-serving former prime minister, Shinzo Abe. He was campaigning for the ruling..
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Japan's conservative coalition government was projected to increase its majority in the upper house of..