Paul Pogba rejoins Juventus from Manchester United on free transfer
Published
Paul Pogba rejoins Juventus on a free transfer after his Manchester United contract expired.Full Article
Published
Paul Pogba rejoins Juventus on a free transfer after his Manchester United contract expired.Full Article
The France international has been free to negotiate with clubs over his next move since January. Pogba left Manchester United at..
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Paul Pogba is set to rejoin Juventus on a free transfer following the expiry of his Manchester United..