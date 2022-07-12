Ukraine war: Iran plans to supply Russia with drones, US warns
Published
A top US official says Iran is preparing to send weapons-capable drones to Russia for use in Ukraine.Full Article
Published
A top US official says Iran is preparing to send weapons-capable drones to Russia for use in Ukraine.Full Article
The White House says it believes Russia is turning to Iran to provide it with "hundreds" of unmanned aerial vehicles, including..
By Darini Rajasingham-Senanayake *
A shortage of exorbitantly privileged American Dollars, the global reserve fiat..