Mo Farah reveals he was trafficked to UK as a child
In an upcoming documentary, British track athlete Mo Farah has made surprising revelations that he was a victim of child trafficking.Full Article
A report in Daily Mail on Tuesday said Farah was trafficked from war-torn Somalia in the UK under another child`s name after his..
The Olympic star says the name Mohamed Farah was given to him by a stranger who flew him to the UK.