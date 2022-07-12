Education minister to release NIRF ranking 2022 on July 15
Published
Ministry of Education took to Twitter to announce that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the NIRF ranking 2022 on July 15.Full Article
Published
Ministry of Education took to Twitter to announce that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the NIRF ranking 2022 on July 15.Full Article
NIRF Ranking 2022: IIT Madras is followed by IISc Bengaluru in the second spot while IIT Bombay has been ranked third.