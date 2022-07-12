American tourist trying to take selfie injured after falling into Mount Vesuvius crater
The tourist dropped his phone into the volcano crater and got stuck going after it. Guides used a long rope to pull him to safety.
An American tourist was rescued after falling into the crater of Mount Vesuvius trying to retrieve his phone.
Philip Carroll on Saturday dropped his phone into the volcano crater, which is nearly 1,000 feet deep, and got stuck going after..