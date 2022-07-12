Capitol riots: Trump tweet incited 6 January attack says committee
Published
Mr Trump sent a rallying call to supporters after "the craziest meeting" of his presidency, the inquiry hears.Full Article
Published
Mr Trump sent a rallying call to supporters after "the craziest meeting" of his presidency, the inquiry hears.Full Article
Watch Video Abruptly raising the question of witness tampering, the Jan. 6 committee revealed Tuesday that Donald Trump had..
Watch VideoThe Jan. 6 committee is preparing to highlight the way violent far-right extremists answered Donald Trump's "siren call"..