Twitter sues Elon Musk for backing out of $44 billion deal to buy company
As expected, the social media platform fights back and sues Musk for breaking his deal to buy the company.
Twittter accused the Tesla CEO of acting against the deal since “the market started turning”.
Twitter has sued Elon Musk for not going through with the offer he made to buy out the company, with a whopping USD 44 billion..