US First Lady Jill Biden has apologised for likening Hispanic people to tacos after her remarks were widely criticised.Full Article
Jill Biden apologises for 'breakfast tacos' comment
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Jill Biden apologises after remark about Latinos causes stir
New Zealand Herald
Jill Biden apologised for saying Latinos are "as unique" as San Antonio breakfast tacos during a speech to the nation's largest..
-
Jill Biden apologises after terming Latinos ‘as unique as the breakfast tacos’
Indian Express
-
Jill Biden's office apologizes for her taco comment
USATODAY.com
-
Gayle King Defends Jill Biden After 'Tacos' Insult to Hispanics: 'That's Not Who She Is'
Breitbart
-
Extra Extra: All 'I Voted' stickers should be designed by 14-year-olds
Gothamist
Advertisement
More coverage
Jill Biden Faces Backlash for Comparing Hispanic People to Tacos
Wibbitz Top Stories
Jill Biden Faces Backlash for , Comparing Hispanic People to Tacos.
On July 11, the first lady spoke at the
2022 UnidosUS..
-
First lady Jill Biden apologizes for comparing Hispanics to tacos during Texas visit
Upworthy
-
Jill Biden apologizes for saying Latinos 'unique' as tacos
CTV News
-
Jill Biden's 'breakfast tacos' comment: FLOTUS responds to backlash
Upworthy
-
Jill Biden Staff Apologizes for First Lady Remarks Comparing Latinos to Tacos
Breitbart