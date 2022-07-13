UK COVID deaths pass 200,000
Published
The UK has surpassed 200,000 coronavirus deaths, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics.Full Article
Published
The UK has surpassed 200,000 coronavirus deaths, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics.Full Article
China reported 338 new COVID-19 infections on July 12, of which 98 were symptomatic and 240 were asymptomatic, the National Health..
Currently, there are 3,318 active patients in Mumbai, out of whom 317 are being treated in hospitals and 30 are on oxygen support