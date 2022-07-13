Raheem Sterling confirms Manchester City departure ahead of Chelsea move
England forward Raheem Sterling confirms his departure from Manchester City ahead of a £50m move to Chelsea.Full Article
The first signing of the Todd Boehly era at Stamford Bridge means City are now the only Premier League club yet to bring in a new..
Raheem Sterling has completed his summer transfer to Chelsea from Manchester City