Uvalde shooting: Families express anger at leaked video of school attack
Published
Footage from the shooting, published by a local newspaper, shows police waiting to confront the gunman.Full Article
Published
Footage from the shooting, published by a local newspaper, shows police waiting to confront the gunman.Full Article
Leaked Footage of , Uvalde School Shooting , Highlights Delayed Law Enforcement Response.
CNN reports that leaked surveillance..
Watch VideoTexas lawmakers, in another day of closed door hearings, examined the Robb Elementary School tragedy.
They're..