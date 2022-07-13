Over 100 homes damaged, dozens reported missing after flooding in western Virginia
Published
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a Twitter statement he was "deeply saddened" by the flooding in Buchanan County.
Published
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a Twitter statement he was "deeply saddened" by the flooding in Buchanan County.
Overnight storms caused widespread power outages and infrastructure damage, with some homes having been swept off their..
Flooding in a remote pocket of southwest Virginia has damaged more than 100 homes and left some 40 people unaccounted for, but..