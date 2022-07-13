Ukraine round-up: Deportation claims and North Korea row
Published
The US accuses Russia of removing civilians and Ukraine breaks off diplomatic ties with North Korea.Full Article
Published
The US accuses Russia of removing civilians and Ukraine breaks off diplomatic ties with North Korea.Full Article
The US accuses Russia of removing civilians and Ukraine breaks off diplomatic ties with North Korea.
The proxy war waged by the United States against Russia in Ukraine can be seen as a continuation of the same keyword that Clinton..