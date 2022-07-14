Khloé Kardashian to welcome second child via surrogacy after Tristan Thompson scandal
Khloé Kardashian is welcoming a second child with NBA player Tristan Thompson, a source familiar with the situation tells USA TODAY.
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are rumored to be expecting the birth of their second child in the next few days.
The reality TV star and the NBA player will reportedly have a second child together via surrogate.