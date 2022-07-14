Kevin Spacey has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault charges in the UK dating back up to 17 years.Full Article
Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges in the UK
Sky News0 shares 3 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges in UK court
BANG Showbiz
Former 'House of Cards' actor Kevin Spacey has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault charges dating back 17 years.
Advertisement
More coverage
Kevin Spacey Pleads Not Guilty To U.K. Sexual Assault Charges
Newsy
Watch VideoOscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges of sexually assaulting three men a decade or..