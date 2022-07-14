Japan PM blames police for assassination of Shinzo Abe
Published
The Japanese prime minister has blamed inadequate police security for the assassination of former leader Shinzo Abe, who was shot while giving a speech.Full Article
Published
The Japanese prime minister has blamed inadequate police security for the assassination of former leader Shinzo Abe, who was shot while giving a speech.Full Article
Japanese bid their final goodbye to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as his funeral was held at a temple days after his..
Watch VideoJapan bid its final goodbye to former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo on Tuesday as a family funeral was held at a temple days..