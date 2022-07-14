Alex Murdaugh: High-profile lawyer charged with murder of wife and son
Published
The charges are the latest in a long-running crime saga involving the disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh.Full Article
Published
The charges are the latest in a long-running crime saga involving the disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh.Full Article
Alex Murdaugh is maintaining his innocence. The South Carolina lawyer--whose wife Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh, 52, and son Paul..
Charges for prominent lawyer represent milestone in sprawling saga involving interlocking deaths and dozens of fraud..