Comedian Rhod Gilbert has announced he is receiving treatment at a cancer hospital he has supported for more than 10 years.Full Article
Comedian Rhod Gilbert announces he is receiving treatment at cancer hospital
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Comedian Rhod Gilbert receiving treatment for cancer
The comedian cancelled shows last week after saying he was struggling with neck and throat pain.
BBC News
Comedian Rhod Gilbert announces he is receiving treatment for cancer
Comedian Rhod Gilbert has announced he is being treated for cancer and will be “disappearing for a while” to focus on his..
Belfast Telegraph