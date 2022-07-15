A COVID booster will be offered to all over 50s in the autumn as part of plans to increase protection from respiratory illnesses and "keep greater numbers of people out of hospital".Full Article
COVID-19 booster and flu jab to be extended to over 50s in the autumn
