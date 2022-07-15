US: Missouri pilot arrested after landing plane on highway
Published
Authorities found that the 35-year-old man who landed his plane on a highway was intoxicated and in possession of drugs. He previously reported running out of fuel.Full Article
Published
Authorities found that the 35-year-old man who landed his plane on a highway was intoxicated and in possession of drugs. He previously reported running out of fuel.Full Article
Authorities say an intoxicated pilot was arrested after landing a single engine plane on a Missouri highway early Friday. (July..