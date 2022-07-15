Actress Constance Wu says she attempted suicide after Twitter backlash
Published
"Fresh off the Boat" actress Constance Wu said more Asian Americans need to discuss mental health as she made her return to social media.Full Article
After a social media outburst ignited public backlash in 2019, the actress went silent, largely disappearing from the screen and..