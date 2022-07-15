One million fentanyl-laced pills seized near LA in largest California bust of its kind, DEA says
Published
The Drug Enforcement Administration says agents seized 1 million pills containing fentanyl in a raid near Los Angeles this month.
Published
The Drug Enforcement Administration says agents seized 1 million pills containing fentanyl in a raid near Los Angeles this month.
The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced the record-breaking seizure of one million fake pills laced with..