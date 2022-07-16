2,025 new Covid cases, 20 more deaths
The country registered 20 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,025 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.Full Article
Latest mutations of the virus are more efficient at spreading and cases are on the rise again
