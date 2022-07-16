A woman has died after being bitten by a dog, while a man who phoned emergency services during the attack has been left with severe injuries.Full Article
Woman dies and man suffers 'life-altering' injury after dog attack
People have left flowers outside of the home following the shocking incident
