A British man has been found dead at a four-star hotel in Florence while his partner suffered serious injuries.Full Article
British man found dead at four-star Florence hotel and partner suffers serious injuries
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
'Screams were heard from the room': British man found dead at Florence hotel and partner suffers injuries
A British man has been found dead at a four-star hotel in Florence while his partner suffered serious injuries.
Sky News
British man found dead alongside ‘seriously injured’ woman in Florence hotel
A British man has been found dead at a hotel in Florence alongside a woman suffering from serious injuries.
Belfast Telegraph