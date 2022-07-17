Alok Sharma, who led last year's COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, has threatened to quit if the new prime minister ditches the current commitment to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.Full Article
Alok Sharma threatens to quit if new PM ditches net zero commitment
