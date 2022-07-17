ICSE, ISC Results 2022 latest update: ICSE 10th Results to be declared SHORTLY at cisce.org

ICSE, ISC Results 2022 latest update: ICSE 10th Results to be declared SHORTLY at cisce.org

DNA

Published

ICSE, ISC Results 2022: Students can access their cisce.org result 2022 class 10 by entering a unique ID, index number

Full Article