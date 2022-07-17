Russia 'clearly' preparing for next stage of offensive in Ukraine, Kyiv says
The Kremlin has increased its bombardment across the country, killing at least 40 civilians over the last three days, according to authorities.Full Article
Russia is preparing for the next stage of its offensive in Ukraine, a Ukrainian military official said, after Moscow said its..
Watch VideoThis image is emblematic of a new narrative. That of highly accurate, long-range weaponry provided to Ukraine by the..