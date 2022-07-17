M&S scraps 'best before' dates on fruit and veg to cut food waste
Published
The High Street giant becomes the latest food retailer to take action to stop food being binned at home.Full Article
Published
The High Street giant becomes the latest food retailer to take action to stop food being binned at home.Full Article
M&S will get rid of best before dates on hundreds of fresh produce in an endeavour to slash food waste in stores and households. ..
Marks & Spencer is to remove “best before” dates from more than 300 fruit and vegetable products in a bid to reduce food waste.