Ukraine war: Zelensky fires security chief and top prosecutor
The Ukrainian president says there have been cases of treason in the two powerful agencies.Full Article
He claims their departments 'remained in the occupied territory and work against our state'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired the head of the country's security service and its prosecutor general on Sunday,..