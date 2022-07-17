The government's plan to send migrants to Rwanda "appears to have gone unnoticed" by those attempting to cross the English Channel and there is "no clear evidence" it will work, MPs have said.Full Article
'No clear evidence' plan to send migrants to Rwanda will work, MPs say
