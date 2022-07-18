Ben Affleck marries secretly to Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas?
Published
The duo got engaged in 2002, but they split a year later, and now they are married after 20 years of seeing each other.Full Article
Published
The duo got engaged in 2002, but they split a year later, and now they are married after 20 years of seeing each other.Full Article
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas and the 'On the Floor' songstress will now legally be known as Jennifer..
Due to tie the knot in 2003 they postponed the wedding days before the ceremony and called off their engagement in 2004