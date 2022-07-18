Labour has called on Boris Johnson to "turn up for work" after the prime minister missed two COBRA meetings on the heatwave and is set to be absent from a third briefing today.Full Article
PM told to 'turn up for work' as he is set to miss third heatwave COBRA meeting
