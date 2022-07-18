Sky News has cancelled its Conservative leadership debate after Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss pulled out from the event.Full Article
Sky News cancels Conservative leadership debate after Sunak and Truss pull out
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
'Is Boris Johnson Honest?' - Key Moments from the Leadership Debate
ODN
Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss, Kemi Badenoch, and Tom Tugendhat faced some uncomfortable questions as they went head to..
Advertisement
More coverage
Then there were 11: Live TV debate for Tory leader to be held as Liz Truss throws hat into ring
Sky News will host the first live television debate for the new leader of the Conservative Party and the next Prime Minister.
City A.M.