Thor Love And Thunder box office collection: Chris Hemsworth's actioner collects Rs 115 crore in India
Published
Thor Love And Thunder is the 5th Marvel film to breach the 100-crore mark at the Indian box office.Full Article
Published
Thor Love And Thunder is the 5th Marvel film to breach the 100-crore mark at the Indian box office.Full Article
NEW YORK (AP) — The Marvel sequel “Thor: Love & Thunder” dropped a hefty 68% in its second weekend of release but still held..
Chris Hemsworth isn't the only hero in his family. After Thor: Love and Thunder dominated the box-office in its opening weekend,..