Jury Weighs Death Penalty for Parkland Gunman
A sentencing trial is set to begin Monday for the former student who pleaded guilty to murdering 17 people at a Florida high school in 2018. Follow updates.Full Article
Jurors are hearing evidence about aggravating factors that might warrant recommending the death penalty for the gunman, who has..
He pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder last year over the attack at a Florida school.