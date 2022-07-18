Sesame Place park sorry after Rosita character appeared to dismiss two Black girls
Published
A mom posted a video of her daughters being neglected by a Sesame Street character, prompting a theme park to clear up it wasn't racially motivated.
Published
A mom posted a video of her daughters being neglected by a Sesame Street character, prompting a theme park to clear up it wasn't racially motivated.
Our Scandi-cool EV turned heads, but did we end up shaking ours after six months at the wheel?
*Why we ran it: *To see..
Battle of the bargain basement hots up with two box-fresh Dacias. Now we've said farewell to the Sandero Stepway, will the Duster..