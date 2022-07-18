'Apocalypse': Hundreds dead as extreme heat wave broils Europe; UK could break record
Published
An extreme heat wave that meteorologists are calling a "heat apocalypse" continued to broil much of Europe and the United Kingdom on Monday.
Published
An extreme heat wave that meteorologists are calling a "heat apocalypse" continued to broil much of Europe and the United Kingdom on Monday.
An extreme heat wave that meteorologists call an "apocalypse" broiled much of Europe and the United Kingdom on..
Extreme heat throughout Europe has sparked wildfires in France, Portugal and Spain, prompting mass evacuations.