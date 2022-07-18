A 14-year-old boy is missing and believed to have drowned after getting into difficulty in the River Thames in Richmond, southwest London, on the UK's hottest day of the year.Full Article
Boy, 14, missing and feared dead in Thames – as four other people drown during heatwave
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Boy missing and feared dead in Thames – as four people drown during heatwave
A 14-year-old boy is missing and is believed to have drowned after getting into difficulty in the River Thames in Richmond,..
Sky News
Boy, 14, missing and feared dead in Thames – as four people drown during heatwave
A 14-year-old boy is missing and believed to have drowned after getting into difficulty in the River Thames in Richmond, southwest..
Sky News