Blue Angels name first woman demonstration pilot
Lt. Amanda Lee of Mounds View, Minn., will be the first woman demonstration pilot for the Blue Angels, the world’s second-oldest aerobatic team.Full Article
Lt. Amanda Lee will be the first woman demonstration pilot. She was working at UPS when she decided to enlist in the Navy.