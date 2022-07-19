Alex Morgan penalty secures Concacaf W victory for US over Canada
Alex Morgan's 78th-minute penalty seals the USA's place at the 2024 Olympics as they beat Canada 1-0 in the Concacaf W Championship final.Full Article
Alex Morgan's second-half penalty kick goal was the winner for the USWNT as it defeated Canada and earned a berth in the 2024..