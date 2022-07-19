Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' crew will face no charges following Capitol Hill arrest
Federal prosecutors have declined to bring charges against nine people associated with CBS' "Late Show" who were arrested last month at Capitol Hill.
The Justice Department said it would not proceed with charges of unlawful entry against staff members from “The Late Show With..
