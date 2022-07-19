Ukraine war: First lady in US for high-level meetings
Published
Olena Zelenska will address Congress in person on Wednesday, four months after her husband's virtual speech.Full Article
Published
Olena Zelenska will address Congress in person on Wednesday, four months after her husband's virtual speech.Full Article
Watch VideoA crucial meeting to repair one of the world's most important diplomatic relationships began with a fist bump Friday as..
Watch VideoJoe Biden opened his first visit to the Mideast as president on Wednesday by declaring a "bone deep" bond between the..