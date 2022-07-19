UK breaks its record for highest temperature ever recorded as heat wave broils Europe
The UK's weather office announced a temperature of 40.2 Celsius was provisionally recorded, crushing a previous record of 38.7 C in 2019.
Watch VideoBritain shattered its record for highest temperature ever registered Tuesday amid a heat wave that has seared swaths of..