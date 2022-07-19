A major incident has been declared in London after a "huge surge" in fires across the capital on the UK's hottest-ever day.Full Article
Major incident declared across London after 'huge surge' in fires
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
UK Breaks Record for Highest Temperature
Wibbitz Top Stories
UK Breaks Record , for Highest Temperature.
NPR reports that on July 19,
Britain broke its high-temperature..
'Major incident' in London, as wildfires continue to rage across western Europe
euronews (in English)
Advertisement
More coverage
Live updates huge fire breaks out in Wennington as major incident declared in London
Essex Chronicle
London Fire Brigade have declared a major incident due to "a huge surge" in fires across the capital